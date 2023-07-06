Kalyan-Taloja Metro 12 Bid Cancelled

Mumbai: The tender proposal to construct Kalyan-Dombivali-Taloja Metro Line 12 has been cancelled by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). This metro rail passes through the electoral constituency of Member of Parliament Shrikant Shinde, son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The development authority had floated bids back in May this year. The residents of these far-off suburbs of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), for long, have been demanding a metro route to alleviate their commuting woes.

Also referred to as the Orange Line, this metro corridor was to be 20.75km long connecting the extended suburbs of Mumbai that are increasingly getting populated and lack an effective public transportation network.

“The earlier alignment was short of connecting with 11.1km long Navi Mumbai Metro 1, which will be opened shortly. A fresh bid will be floated to ensure Metro 12 and Navi Mumbai Metro 1 are connected and passengers only have to change a platform. This is how there will be an interchange, without causing inconvenience to the passengers,” said a senior MMRDA official.

Navi Mumbai Metro 1 has come up between Belapur and Pendhar. Now, the revised bid will have Metro 12 going up to Pendhar, instead of a couple of kilometres short at Taloja.

Estimated expenditure and proposed stations for metro line 12

As per the cancelled bid, the route was to have 17 metro stations along the alignment. This metro line 12 will be an extension of Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan Metro Line 5 (also called Orange Line) which is under construction. This corridor will have a link with Wadala-Ghatkopar-Kasarvadavali-Gaimukh lines 4 and 4A. Thus, those travelling from the eastern suburbs would be able to reach Taloja by changing the metro at two stations.

At the moment, those wanting to go to Taloja have to either travel by road or take a train up to Diva and change to another local heading either to Panvel or Roha. Trains between Diva and Panvel/Roha are few.

The project is to come up at an estimated expenditure of Rs1,521.80 crore. Starting Kalyan East, the 17 stations will be at Ganesh Nagar, Pisavali Gaon, Golavali, Dombivali MIDC, Sagaon, Manpada, Sonarpada, Hedutane, Kolegaon, Nilje Gaon, Vadavali, Bale, Waklan, Turbhe, Pisarve Depot, Pisarve and Taloja.

Projected completion date may face rescheduling

Though the MMRDA officials are optimistic to construct the Orange line in three years, the actual date of completion may get rescheduled due to challenges involved in the project including rehabilitation of structures in congested areas of Kalyan and other places along the right of way.