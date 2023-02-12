Thane: NCP senior leader Hanmant Jagdale, along with 4 ex-corporators, joins Eknath Shinde's Shiv-Sena faction

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | Photo: ANI

Thane: Five former corporators of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Sunday, February 12, joined the Eknath Shinde's Balasahebanchi Shiv-Sena in the presence of Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde. The entry ceremony was held on Sunday at 6 pm at Lakshmi Park in Thane.

Soon after Eknath Shinde taking over as Maharashtra CM, all the former corporators of Shiv-Sena with the exception of just one or two corporators, joined the Shinde Faction. Also, Eknath Shinde has asked his party workers to emphasize on strengthening the BSS in Thane which is regarded as Shinde's area.

As the five NCP corporators joined the BSS, the political experts from Thane said that NCP will face a big blow in the upcoming Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) elections. Also, the news of the corporator split will be a source of tension for NCP leader Jitendra Awhad.

Former corporator of NCP Hanmant Jagdale has already given his resignation to the top office bearers of NCP. Under Jagdale leadership, all the 4 former corporators of Thane municipal ward number 6 left NCP and joined BSS.

Interestingly, Sulochana Chavan the wife of late former corporator Sudhakar Chavan of Shivai Nagar, also made a public entry in BSS

Hanmant Jagdale is a senior former corporator of NCP. He was also the leader of opposition in Thane Municipal Corporation. Since1977, that is for the last 46 years, he has been working with NCP chief Sharad Pawar. However, now he has decided to leave Pawar's side.

Hanmant Jagdale the former NCP corporator said, "Development can be bought only by Eknath Shinde. My ward can develop only by staying with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. While leaving the party, I had a discussion with a senior party leader. Government is needed for development. I have respect for the leaders of my party.They cooperated with me. I will be indebted to them for that. If I get anything after joining the party, it is only development in my ward."

Jagdale further added, "I have no complaints about anyone and I worked with Pawar since 1977. I am thankful to him for that. I have no complaint against any functionary and worker of NCP. The Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has promised me to fulfill the demand of the cluster in Lokmanya Nagar."

Hanmant Jagdale, former senior corporator and former opposition leader of TMC, Radhabai Jadwar, Digambar Thakur, Vanita Ghogare and Sulochana Chavan all former corporators of TMC from NCP party and also NCP office bearers and activists from other wards joined the BSS party.

