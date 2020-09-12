Thane Municipal Corporation to slap Rs 500 fine on people without mask

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) to impose fine on people commuting in public place without a mask. The announcement was made by the TMC commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma on Friday.

"The decision of imposing fine of Rs 500 has been taken under the act of Epidemic Disease, 1987. Before, the citizens spotted commuting without a mask were warned by the officials. However, so far it has noticed many people are still spotted without a mask, especially in public places. Hence, the decision of imposing fine has been taken," said a senior official from TMC.

"As per the government directions, it's compulsory for every citizen to wear a mask in public places and private offices, in order to curb the spread of COVID-19. However, still, not everyone is following the directions, which has led to taking this decision," added the official.

According to the official, the fine will be imposed on both pedestrians and people travelling on their vehicles in public places.

So far, Thane has reported 3346 active Covid-19 cases. Nearly 25232 patients have been recovered from the virus in the city.

On Friday, 379 new cases and 5 deaths were reported. So far, the pandemic took 885 lives in Thane city.