Thane Municipal Corporation Polls 2025: NCP Ajit Pawar Faction To Contest Elections Independently

Thane: Although the grand alliance leaders are announcing that the state's local self-government elections will be contested as a grand alliance, in the Thane Municipal Corporation area, the Nationalist (Ajit Pawar faction) party, which is a constituent of the grand alliance, will contest the elections on its own strength. Such an announcement has been made by the Thane city president of the Ajit Pawar faction, Najib Mulla, while speaking to reporters, and due to this, it seems that the Ajit Pawar faction has exited the grand alliance in Thane.

Mahayuti Partners Had Fought Recent Elections Together

In the state, the 'Mahayuti' (grand alliance) government of three parties - BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and NCP (Ajit Pawar) - is in power. All three parties had contested the Lok Sabha and the subsequent Assembly elections as part of the grand alliance. The grand alliance did not get much success in the Lok Sabha elections. However, in the Assembly elections, the grand alliance achieved success and formed the government. Even so, in the local self-government elections in the state, the internal disputes between the leaders of all three parties at the local level came to the fore.

Because of this, all three parties will not contest elections in the Mahayuti (grand alliance), and the workers were also seen echoing the same sentiment. However, two days ago, the leaders of the BJP and Shinde's Shiv Sena had announced that they would contest elections within the Mahayuti itself.

NCP (Ajit Pawar Faction) Keeps Distance in Thane

Just like local self-government bodies in the state, the Thane Municipal Corporation election will be contested as part of the Mahayuti (grand alliance), according to leaders from the BJP and Shinde's Shiv Sena. Despite this, the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), which is a constituent party of the Mahayuti, appeared to be aloof from the alliance.

While this was happening, Najib Mulla, Thane city president of the Ajit Pawar group, announced that they will contest the Thane Municipal Corporation elections on their own strength. We are a constituent party of the Mahayuti (grand alliance) and a part of the Mahayuti. Despite this, we have put forward a position regarding the Thane Municipal Corporation elections that we will not ally with the BJP and Sena. Mulla clarified that these sentiments have been conveyed to the senior leaders.

In the Thane Municipal Corporation elections, there is a discussion that the Shinde-led Shiv Sena party is ready to leave 40 to 50 seats for the BJP in the Mahayuti seat sharing. Also, considering the failure in the last election in the Kalwa-Mumbra assembly constituency, there was a discussion that a special strategy is being planned so that Muslim votes do not get divided. From this, there was a discussion that Shiv Sena and BJP will fight together in the Mahayuti in Kalwa-Mumbra, while Ajit Pawar's group will fight separately. However, now that the Ajit Pawar group itself has given the slogan of fighting on its own strength, an end has been put to this discussion

