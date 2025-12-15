Maharashtra SEC Launches ‘Matadhikar’ App, Steps Up Voter Awareness And Tackles Duplicate Entries Ahead Of Civic Polls

The State Election Commission of Maharashtra has introduced the ‘Matadhikar’ mobile application to provide voters with easy access to information related to the upcoming municipal corporation elections. | X @PTI_News

Mumbai: The State Election Commission of Maharashtra has introduced the ‘Matadhikar’ mobile application to provide voters with easy access to information related to the upcoming municipal corporation elections. Through this app, voters can check their names in the voter list, locate their polling stations and obtain details about candidates contesting in their respective wards. The application is currently available for download only on the Google Play Store. Voters can search for their details by entering either their full name or their voter identity card (EPIC) number. After selecting the district and the concerned municipal corporation, voters can view their details, including the location of their polling booth. The commission has also made available the website mahasecvoterlist.in, where voters can search their names in the electoral roll using the same options provided in the app.

Commission Pushes Large-Scale Voter Awareness Campaigns

In an effort to increase voter turnout in municipal corporation elections, the State Election Commission has directed all municipal commissioners to undertake large-scale voter awareness campaigns. The commission, through a letter dated June 12, 2025, instructed civic authorities to make effective use of both traditional media and new-age digital platforms to reach voters. Periodic reviews of these initiatives have been conducted, and while the commission has issued broad guidelines, municipal corporations have been encouraged to implement innovative voter awareness activities at the local level. The commission has also planned state-level outreach through social media and other communication channels, with special emphasis on large urban centres such as Mumbai, where voter participation has traditionally been a concern.

The commission has also taken special measures to address the issue of possible duplicate voters in municipal elections. As per existing legal provisions, electoral rolls prepared by the Election Commission of India for Assembly constituencies are used for local body elections. For the current municipal polls, July 1, 2025, was notified as the qualifying date, and Assembly electoral rolls as on that date were divided ward-wise for municipal corporation elections. While the State Election Commission does not have the authority to add or delete names from these lists, it has made concerted efforts to identify and manage cases of duplicate entries.

Over 15 Lakh Potential Duplicate Entries Identified Statewide

State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare said that there are around 15 lakh potential duplicate voters across Maharashtra, with nearly 11.5 lakh such entries reported in Mumbai alone. However, following a detailed verification exercise carried out by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the number of actual duplicate voters in Mumbai has been estimated at around 70,000 to 80,000. Ward-wise final voter lists were published on Monday, December 15, 2025. The list of polling station buildings will be published on December 20, while polling station-wise voter lists will be released on December 27.

Technology-Based Monitoring and Vigilance Measures

The commission has issued detailed instructions to all municipal commissioners and district collectors regarding vigilance in cases of potential duplicate voters, and civic authorities have initiated action at their respective levels. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has developed a dedicated computer application to identify and verify possible duplicate entries, while other municipal corporations have adopted various technological methods for the same purpose.

In the ward-wise voter lists, names of potential duplicate voters have been marked with a special star symbol. Such voters are being contacted and informed about the specific polling station where they are required to cast their vote. Door-to-door verification has also been conducted, during which voters have been asked to submit a prescribed form indicating the polling station at which they will vote. Once a polling station is specified, the voter will not be permitted to vote at any other polling centre. In cases where such a form has not been submitted, voters with marked duplicate entries will be required to give a written undertaking at the polling station declaring that they have not voted, and will not vote, at any other polling station. Only after strict verification of identity will such voters be allowed to exercise their franchise, the commission said.

