Thane Municipal Corporation introduces mobile van to collect property tax

For the convenience of taxpayers and to avoid long queues amidst the pandemic, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has introduced a mobile van to collect property tax. The initiative has received good response and has collected around Rs 25 lakh in the last four days.

"The idea was introduced in order to make the tax collection process smooth and convenient for taxpayers, especially senior citizens. The mobile van, consisting of a smart computerised system, is verified by the Reserve Bank of India and allows taxpayers to pay their due through all modes of payment and get a receipt in return," said TMC official.

The mobile van will be scheduled to visit every ward under the TMC. "This facility is less time-consuming and will help avoid long queues at civic offices. It is more convenient for senior citizens who are less familiar with online payment systems. They won't have to travel to pay their tax," said Prabhakar Joshi, 68, a local resident from Naupada, Thane.

"Since it was introduced, over 200 people have availed the system. It has helped collect around Rs 25 lakh in only the last four days," said Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner, TMC.

The new mobile system has been functional since last week and has received good response from taxpayers. TMC consists of 10 wards. As of now, a single van has been introduced to cover all the wards in Thane. It has been deployed with trained officials to run and maintain the mobile van system.

"The mobile van introduced for property tax collection will also coordinate with the particular bank on the demand of taxpayers. We appeal to the taxpayers to take advantage of this new system," informed a TMC official.