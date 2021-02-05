Thane Municipal Corporation budget focuses only on pending projects

Thane: Thane municipal commissioner Vipin Sharma on Friday presented a Rs 2,755.32 crore budget for 2021-22. The TMC this year to focus mainly on the ongoing projects, no increase in tax has been announced.

"This year, the Thane Municipal Corporation has presented its budget estimate with no increase in any kind of taxes. The civic commissioner has termed this budget as the budget aimed at fulfilling the pending projects," said TMC official.

The estimated budget saw immense decrease, as last year the TMC had estimated the total budget at Rs 4086 crore. Compared to last year, the estimated budget this year has seen a difference of around 1300 crore.

"Considering the pandemic situation, this year the Corporation has decided to focus on the completion of ongoing projects, without increase in any taxes. The affect of the same has been majorly noticed on income sources of the civic body. However, if the condition turns better, the civic body may do amendments in the present estimated budget," informed the commissioner.

Sharma said Rs 1,152.70 crore was expected from GST and stamp duty, Rs 693.24 crore by way of property taxes, Rs 208.10 crore as water supply taxes, and Rs 342 crore from Town Development funds.

Sharma said that the civic body has spent around Rs 90 crore to control the Covid-19 situation.

"The pending projects related to essential needs and infrastructure will be given first preference.

Hence, the projects related to roads, hospitals and developing projects related to the citizens will be boosted for its completion in this fiscal year. If the corporation receives better income amid pandemic situation, new projects will be proposed," added Sharma.

This year the TMC has the loan of Rs 164 crore. Hence, the TMC chief also announced to fulfil the pending projects through the Corporation's capital expenditure.