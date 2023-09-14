 Thane: Mumbra Man Held With 16 Gelatin Sticks & 17 Detonators; Probe On
THANE: Two illegal sand mining barges were intercepted by the revenue department's patrolling team in Mumbra Bay in Thane on Tuesday. After searching the barge, sticks of gelatin and detonators were found in the barge. One accused from Mumbra was arrested by Crime Branch unit 1 Thane. The name of the accused is Khalid Siddique and the Mumbra police are now investigating where the gelatin came from and where it was used and whether there is a stock of gelatin and detonator.

