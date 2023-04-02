 Thane: Mumbra bypass road to shut for repairs; check alternative routes
Thane: Mumbra bypass road to shut for repairs; check alternative routes

The closure date wasn't fixed and the bypass might be closed in a day or two

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Sunday, April 02, 2023, 10:16 PM IST
Thane: The Mumbra bypass road, which plays a crucial role in the smooth flow of traffic in Thane district, will be closed for traffic for repair work. It was supposed to shut from April 1 but the closure could not be planned due to technical difficulties, said the official from the Public Works Department.

However, the closure date wasn't fixed and the bypass might be closed in a day or two, the official added.

As per the traffic advisory, vehicles coming from Gujarat and travelling down south will have to take the Ghodbunder Road-Majiwada-Anandnagar route. Furthermore, heavy vehicles will be allowed to ply in city limits between 10pm and 5am.

article-image

