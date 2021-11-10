Thane: MSEDCL engineer, intern arrested in bribery case

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested two persons, including a junior engineer of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL), in a bribery case, the ACB said on Wednesday.

The 57-year-old engineer, Basavraj Rachappa Babanagre, had allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 from a contractor who was assigned the task of installing new power meters, the ACB said in a release.

The contractor filed a complaint with the ACB's Thane unit which on Monday caught a 22-year-old intern, Ganesh Sanjay Dalvi, while allegedly accepting Rs 5,000 at the MSEDCL office in Kalyan town from the complainant on behalf of the engineer, it said.

The intern and the engineer were subsequently arrested and a case was registered against them under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the ACB said

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 12:45 PM IST