Thane: Monkey dies of electrocution in Wagle Estate area

A monkey was spotted dead during the wee hours of Wednesday, in Thane. As per an official, the animal died of electrocution while jumping off the electricity poles.



"The incident took place at around 11:30 am, at Road no.28, in Wagle Estate area of Thane. The monkey fall off the ground due to electric shock of high-tension wire" said an official from Regional disaster management cell (RDMC), Thane, who reached the spot following the alert call.

"Following the primary medical examination, the body of the monkey was taken to SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals ) Thane," added the official.

However, this is the second such incident to take place in last 15 days. On December 7, two monkeys died after getting electrocuted by the high-tension wires of the electric poles at Ram Nagar area of Wagle Estate in Thane.

According to the RDMC official, the Wagle Estate area is close to SGNP (Sanjay Gandhi National Park) forest area. Hence, the monkeys are often spotted near the housing societies located close to the forest limits, which are often crossed by the monkeys coming in contact with electric poles, leading to such accidents.