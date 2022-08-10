Thane: MNS protests against poor facilities at TMC-run Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa

Thane: MNS protests against poor facilities at TMC run Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa | Prashant Narvekar

Thane: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Thane wing on Monday, August 8 protested against various irregularities and lack of facilities at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa.



Around 100 party workers from MNS staged a demonstration with placards in front of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) headquarters main gate. The members present for the protest highlighted the poor condition of the hospital and also listed their suggestions to improve its functioning.



The protest was led by the Maharashtra Navnirman Youth Sena sub-division president Nikhil Nandkumar Jadhav.



Hemant Mahale, one of the party workers of MNS while speaking with the FPJ correspondent said, " The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa which is run by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) was meant for the poor people of Thane district. Around 1200 people from the Thane district come to the hospital for treatment. The cleanliness of the hospital is not maintained and one can also get the smell of toilets inside the ward. Sometimes the patient's relatives who come here to see them become the patients. We have demanded that the TMC authorities should soon take the action and improve the functioning of the hospital."



Mahale further added, " Even after several complaints to the TMC authorities they don't initiate any actions. There is a manpower shortage at the hospital and for 100 patients there are only four to five doctors. On a priority basis, the doctors should be appointed and also for each and every medicine prescribed by the doctors are not available at the hospital medical and one has to purchase it from private medical. Instead of calling it a civic hospital, it should be called a private hospital because poor people are not able to take the benefit here. The authorities from the health department of the TMC did not come to meet us because they know about their wrongdoings. We have warned that we will protest in an MNS style if the TMC health department does not take any concrete steps to improve the functioning of the hospital."



Shashi Agarwal, president of Madat Samajik Sanstha, Thane said, " The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj hospital cleanliness is not up to the mark and it should be improved on a priority basis. Many people from various parts of Thane district come here for the treatment and the reason cleanliness should be maintained properly."



Bhimrao Jadhav, dean, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, Kalwa speaking with FPJ said, " We are aware of the manpower shortage problem at the hospital and we are trying our level best and also floated tender to hire the manpower but it's a lengthy process and takes time. The demands by MNS regarding cleanliness are not up to the mark and will be looked after on a priority basis. For the last few months we are trying to upgrade all the facilities in the hospital and will take some time. We also see that the patients coming to the hospitals are sometimes turned down that is due to non-availability of the beds or also because of lack of some facilities we have to refer the patients to some other hospitals."