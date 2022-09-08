Thane: Mephedrone worth over Rs 1 lakh seized; Nigerian among 4 held

Representative Image |

Thane: Four people, including a foreign national, were arrested for allegedly peddling drugs worth more than Rs one lakh, stated the Mumbra police on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Akdas Salim Sheikh, 23, Syed Nehal Mohammad Hafroz, 20, Mudasir Khan, 22, and one Nigerian Kelichiku Aze Francis, 39.

Acting on a tip-off that three people will be coming to Dattawadi petrol pump for selling mephedrone or MD, the cops planned a joint operation with the anti-narcotics personnel.

Briefing about the arrests, senior inspector Ashok Kadlag said, “A trap was laid on September 3 and the trio were arrested with 26 grams MD worth Rs 39,500.”

During interrogation, they revealed that they sourced the drugs from Francis.

“We asked them to call the Nigerian at Ganesh Visarjan Ghar in Mumbra,” said Kadlag, adding that Francis was arrested with 55 grams MD.

In total, 81 grams MD worth Rs 1,21,500 was seized from the quartet, he added. A case has been filed against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.