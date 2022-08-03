Mumbai: Two held for possession of MD worth Rs 4.8L in Chembur

Photo: Representative Image

The Vinoba Bhave Nagar police on Wednesday managed to apprehend two men for alleged possession of the banned mephedrone (MD) drug worth Rs 4.8 lakhs.

The incident surfaced when two men behaving suspiciously, while sitting inside a car, were caught in the eye of the police, who were at that moment patrolling at the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) at around 4 am.

"They were behaving suspiciously after which the patrolling officers approached them to check their car. While checking, MD drugs were inside their car and also on their body," said senior police inspector Rajiv Chavan, Vinoba Bhave Nagar police.

The unidentified duo, who fall between the age of 30 to 40, is known to be part of a larger gang that deals in such illegal transactions of mephedrone frequently.

The police are currently interrogating the two to find out more linkage to their business that is expected to be spread across the city and state.

The police refused to reveal the names of the accused to not alert others involved in this activity.

A case has been registered against the two under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.