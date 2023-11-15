 Thane: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Thread Godown In Bhiwandi, No Casualties Reported
ANIUpdated: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
article-image
Thane Fire | ANI

Thane: A massive fire broke out at a thread godown in the Bhiwandi area in Maharashtra's Thane on Tuesday night, officials said. Officials further said that there were no immediate reports of any causalities or injuries in the blaze.

The video of the fire was caught on camera and was shared on social media by the Thane municipal corporation. "Fire broke out at a thread godown in Bhiwandi area of Thane last night," officials said. As soon as information was received, fire tenders were pressed into service and started the operations to douse the blaze. The fire was doused after a few hours of firefighting, they said. 

The fire service officials have estimated a loss of property worth lakhs of rupees due to the fire. There is no news of anyone getting injured in this incident the officials added. "An investigation has been started to ascertain the cause of the fire," the official said.

More details are awaited.

