Thane: Massive ₹4,500 Crore Investment Plan Paves Way For Uninterrupted Power Supply In The City

FPJ

In a recent district electricity committee meeting chaired by Union Minister Kapil Patil, plans were discussed to achieve uninterrupted power supply by investing ₹4,500 crore in the modernization and fortification of Thane district's electricity infrastructure. This initiative, supported by a 60% subsidy from the central government, aims to transform the region's power grid.

During the meeting, Minister Patil emphasised the importance of including input from various stakeholders in the plan, which will be submitted to the Central Government.

RDSS scheme

As part of the nationwide Improved Distribution Sector (RDSS) scheme, smart metering, power loss reduction, and system capacity expansion are planned for over 34 lakh customers in Bhandup, Kalyan, and Vasai circles within Thane district. The preliminary budget for Thane district's portion of this scheme is set at ₹4,500 crore.

Key attendees at the meeting included Public Works Minister Ravindra Chavan, MLAs Ganpat Gaikwad, Sanjay Kelkar, and Ramesh Patil, former Zilla Parishad Chairperson Pushpa Patil, Thane District Collector Ashok Shingare, and other senior officials.

Strengthening electricity distribution network

Minister Patil highlighted, "The plan will strengthen the electricity distribution network in both urban and rural areas of seven talukas in Bathane district. We have allocated ₹1,200 crores for the initial two years, with the remaining work slated for completion over the next five years, with ₹3,200 crores coming as a central government subsidy."

He also emphasised the need to reduce power leakage below 5%, as it would secure the central government's subsidy, while exceeding this threshold would require repayment to Mahavitran as a loan. An approved project worth ₹218 crores is set to commence shortly, with additional work slated for the upcoming year, pending central government approval.

This extensive plan seeks to bolster Thane district's power distribution network, with Union Minister Patil encouraging Mahavitaran officials to create a comprehensive strategy by incorporating input from all stakeholders. Further, Mahavitaran is expected to cover the expenses of removing power poles obstructing city roads.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)