 Thane News: 28-Year-Old Man Dies Of Electrocution In Mumbra's Sainik Nagar As Torrent Electricity Wire Falls
Abhitash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, August 16, 2023, 09:01 PM IST
Representative image

Tragedy struck in Mumbra when a 28-year-old man lost his life due to electrocution. The incident occurred on Wednesday, August 16, as a wire from Torrent Electricity fell on his leg, leading to the fatal outcome.

Shah Alam Azmi, a former corporator from Mumbra, has urged Torrent Electricity authorities to provide Rs 10 lakh compensation to the victim's family.

Locals report that the Torrent wires frequently fall in the area, raising concerns about safety.

In a recent incident, a little girl was also affected by a fallen Torrent Electricity wire, leaving her in a state of shock.

