Mumbra Police ₹6 Crore Extortion Case: Viral Audio Clip Unveils Distribution Of Funds Among Senior Thane Police Officials

Representational image | Prashant Narvekar

An explosive revelation has emerged in Thane, where an alleged audio clip of two police officers discussing the distribution of ₹ 2 crore among senior police officials has gone viral. The audio clip implicates a senior police officer in the alleged financial misconduct. The discussion raises concerns about corruption and mismanagement within the police force, potentially involving multiple senior officials.

The alleged audio conversation sheds light on a possible scam involving the misappropriation of funds by senior police officials. In the clip, the two officers discuss how a senior officer from Mumbra reportedly took ₹ 25 lakh for himself, refraining from distributing it among others. Additionally, there is mention of a senior police officer taking ₹ 50 lakh out of the ₹ 2 crore.

This audio clip has significant implications, possibly leading to investigations into several senior police officials within the Thane police commissionerate. The controversy has caused a stir, particularly in the Mumbra police station.

The allegations put forth in the audio clip raise concerns about financial misconduct and internal corruption within the police force. The conversation also touches upon the involvement of media personnel, claiming that certain journalists received gold coins in exchange for not publishing the story.

These revelations come in the wake of a written complaint submitted to the Thane police commissioner on April 25, 2022. The complaint alleged that officers from Mumbra police extorted ₹ 6 crore from a toy dealer during a raid. While the complaint lacks the official signature and seal of the police, it has spurred investigations into the matter.

Senior police officials from the Thane police station have anonymously acknowledged the incident's occurrence. The audio clip has the potential to rekindle investigations into the case, as its authenticity is being evaluated through forensic testing.

Despite attempts to obtain comments, Thane Police Commissioner Jai Jeet Singh and Joint Commissioner Dattatray Karale remained unavailable for response.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)