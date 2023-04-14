Thane: 4 including sub-inspector get clean-chit in ₹6 crore scam case of Mumbra police, action to be taken against 6 others

Prashant Narvekar

Thane: The crime branch of the Thane police has given clean chit to four policemen while six others were found guilty of embezzling ₹6 crore belonging to a Mumbai businessman.

Police recovered ₹30 crore in raid, took ₹6 crore and let businessman go

The Mumbra police had on April 12, 2022 raided businessman Faisal Memon's house at Bombay Colony in Mumbra and found ₹30 crore in cash. The police detained Memon, allegedly took ₹6 crore from him, and let him go. A friend of Memon wrote an anonymous letter to the Thane police chief Jaijeet Singh and requested him to take action against the police officials concerned.

Singh ordered the suspension of 10 policemen, including inspector Gitaram Shewale, sub-inspectors Raviraj Madane, Harshad Kale, police naiks Pankaj Gaikar, Praveen Kumhar, Jagdish Gavit, Nilesh Salunkhe, Dilip Kirpan, Ankush Vaidya and Lalit Mahajan.

Action against cops, but source of businessman money remains unknown

A source from the Thane crime investigation department on the condition of anonymity said, "The case was handed over to the deputy commissioner of police (crime) Ambarish Ambure for the investigation. The probe report was handed over to Singh on April 10. In probe, the involvement of inspector Shewale, sub-inspector Madane, police naik Gaikar, Kumbhar, Gavit and Sanlunkhe was found while the remaining policemen were given a clean chit."

Strangely, the police have not yet found from where Memon received such a large volume of cash. He reported to be a dealer in imported toys. Nevertheless, the source of the cash still remains a mystery.