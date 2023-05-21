Thane: Manpada police arrest two history sheeters from Satara for illegal weapon possession & sand theft

PTI

Thane: The Manpada police have arrested two history sheeters from Satara on Saturday. "On Saturday, one person was walking around the Pandurangwadi area in a suspicious way, and the police team interrogated him," said a police officer from Manpada police station on Sunday. "They recovered a country-made pistol and four live cartridges from him."

The two accused have been identified as Parashuram Karawale (23) and Akshay Jadhav (24), both residents of Satara.

Police recover country-made pistol and cash

Shekhar Bagade, senior police inspector at Manpada police station, said, "A team of assistant police inspectors, Avinash Vanve, Rajkumar Khillare, and Yallappa Patil, were patrolling the Pandurangwadi area on Saturday. While patrolling, Khillare saw Parashuram Karawale walking suspiciously with a bag in his hand near a hotel in Pandurangwadi area in Dombivali. The police team laid a trap and arrested Parashuram. They recovered a country-made pistol and four cartridges worth Rs 50,000 from him."

Bagade added, "During the interrogation, the accused Parashuram stated that he had sold a similar type of pistol to Akshay Jadhav of Satara. The police team went to Satara and arrested Akshay with a pistol. During the investigation, we came to know that both the accused have a history of criminal activities."

Sunil Kurade, assistant commissioner of police, said, "Cases of illegal sale of weapons and theft of sand have been registered against both the accused in Vaduj, Karhad, and Satara police stations in Satara."