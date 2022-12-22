Thane: Manpada police arrest three from Shimla & UP for online fraud

Representative Image |

Thane: The Manpada police h ave arrested three people who were involved in online fraud. The accused were involved in cheating the people by calling them from Bajaj Finance and providing them with fake loans. The police have recovered items and cash worth ₹ 9 lakh from them.

The accused have been identified as Naman Sanjay Gupta (22), Akash Kumar Sunil Chandwani (28) and Rishi Deepkumar Singh (28), all residents of Delhi.

The online fraudsters have allegedly cheated residents of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Pune and Bihar by calling for fake loans from Bajaj Finance.

"The complainant Anil Awhad on December 5, 2022 complained that he was inquiring in many banks for home loans. On 29th September he received a call from some R. K. Sharma who said that I am speaking from Bajaj Finance and your loan of Rs 10 lakh has been approved.

"As the loan was approved without any hassles, Awhad was happy. Soon after approval of loan Awhad started receiving loan approval messages on his mobile. Sharma called Awhad and said that you need to pay ₹ 30,000 as a processing fee on loan approval. He said that the amount has to be deposited in Shashank Prasad's Kotak Mahindra Bank account.

"When Awhad paid the amount he again received call that he have to pay more processing fees as Bank has now approved the loan of ₹ 27 lakh. When Awhad asked that when he will get the loan to which Sharma started threatening that if you not pay the remaining amount then all the amount which you paid will be of no use and you will not get the loan. The fraudsters in the name of loan extorted ₹ 7,34,000 from Awhad in a period of two months," Shekhar Bagade, senior police inspector, Manpada police station revealed.

"Awhad when asked Sharma that when the loan will be received to which he replied that pay another one lakh rupees. Bank officials are talking to you, not bankers. Awhad after realizing that they were cheating him finally lodged a complaint at the Manpada police station. We first informed the banks to first close the bank accounts into which Awhad had paid the money.

"The account was found to belong to Naman Sanjay Gupta a resident of Delhi. Our team went to Delhi but did not found him and we were informed that he has gone to Shimla. Our team then went to Shimla and found Gupta in a lodge. He was found in a hostel from where we arrested him and investigated about the fraud. He gave the name of his other accomplices who were arrested by from Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

"The three accused have opened bank accounts in banks in Uttar Pradesh, Noida. We are investigating the case and during the investigation it is revealed that the citizens of different parts of the country are being cheated in the name of giving loans.The investigation is also on as to how many people the accused have cheated so far," Prasad further said.

"We have recovered ₹ 7,34,000 in cash, five mobile phones and a ATM card amounting to ₹ 9,21,000 from them" informed Bagade.