Thane: Steal attempt leads to leakage in BPCL diesel pipeline in Shil Phata area

Thane: The police officer from Shil Phata police station reported that there was an unsuccessful attempt to steal diesel from the refiner Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) pipeline on Thursday at around 5:21am.

The steal attempt lead to a leakage in its diesel pipeline connecting Mumbai and Manmad in Maharashtra district.

A spokesman from BPCL said, "A gang of miscreants made the unsuccessful bid to tap the fuel in Shil Phata area near Thane city early Thursday morning, which led to a minor leakage of the pipeline and a temporary shutdown of the facility. Now the pipeline is up and fully functional now."

Avinash Sawant, Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief, Thane said, "There was a leakage in the 18-inches high pressure diesel pipeline started at 5.21 am near a gas godown at Shil Phata near Thane and the fuel spilled into the area. Our team along with the Turbhe police officials from Navi Mumbai, Shil Phata police officials, local firemen and a team from BPCL were present on the spot. We cordoned of the area for repair and started the work to plug the leakage. The pipeline is up now and functional."

The 252-km diesel pipeline connects Mumbai and Manmad.