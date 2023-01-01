e-Paper Get App
Thane: Man sets godown on fire near Dombivali; no casualties reported

A blaze erupted at the godown of a decorator in Bharat Nagar area of Shelar Naka in Dombivili around 12.45 am on Saturday, an official said.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, January 01, 2023, 04:24 PM IST
Thane: Man sets godown on fire near Dombivali; no casualties reported | Reprsentative Image/ Pixabay
Thane: A godown was allegedly set on fire by a man in Maharashtra's Thane district, and no casualties were reported, police said on Sunday. A blaze erupted at the godown of a decorator in Bharat Nagar area of Shelar Naka in Dombivili around 12.45 am on Saturday, an official said.

Based on a complaint, an offence under section 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against a man who allegedly set the premises on fire, inspector Pandurang Tithe of Tilak Nagar police station said.

The godown was completely gutted in the blaze and materials worth Rs 60,000 were destroyed, he said.The police have identified the accused based on the CCTV footage from the area and further probe is underway, the official said.

Thane: Court sentences 10 years imprisonment for two men held in robbery case
