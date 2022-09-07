Thane: Man seriously injures his eyes, nose while bursting crackers during Ganesh Visarjan

33-year-old Satish Dodamani | Photo: File Image

Ganpati Visarjan turned into a nightmare for 33-year-old Satish Dodamani, a resident of Gadge Nagar at Ubhale Chawl at Ambernath in Thane district of Maharashtra after he was seriously injured from crackers.

Dodamani from Ambernath was going for the procession of Ganesh idols of his area. During the procession, when he was bursting bullet bomb crackers, it burst on his face causing serious injuries to his eyes and nose.

Informing about the incident, the daughter of the victim, on the condition of anonymity said, "My father was on the way to Ganesh Visarjan of Ubhale Chawl area and he was bursting bullet bomb cracker that is when the cracker, unfortunately, burst on his face seriously injuring his eyes and nose. He is admitted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa where the doctors have advised surgery of his eyes."

One of the doctors from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa informed, "While investigating the eyes of victim Satish Dodamani we found that his eyes suffered the most grievous injuries and it needs to be operated upon as soon as possible. Many foreign particles had been lodged in Satish's eyes when the cracker burst on his face. When he was brought to us, we couldn't even open his eyes to see the extent of his injuries."