Watch: People ditch conveyor belts, disrespectfully 'throw Ganesh idols' in water; Nitesh Rane reacts

MLA Nitesh Rane sharply reacted to a video in which people can be seen throwing Ganesh idols in water in Kolhapur.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 07, 2022, 06:02 PM IST
article-image
People throwing Ganesh idols in water in Kolhapur |

Conveyor belt technology was used for Ganpati visarjan in Kolhapur. The video of the same surfaced on the internet and the move was well appreciated too.

Nitesh Rane, an Indian politician and a member of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for the Kankavli Vidhan Sabha Constituency shared another video in which people can be seen throwing Ganesh idols in water instead of using Conveyor belt technology.

He shared the video and tweeted in Marathi: "This is not visarjan. Who gave Kolhapur Administration, the right to insult our God ?"

Watch the viral video:

According to reports, Congress leader Satej D. Patil from Kolhapur introduced this conveyor belt technology for Ganesh immersion during previous MVA government.

Read the article on how: Conveyor belt technology is used for Ganpati Visarjan in Kolhapur.

article-image

