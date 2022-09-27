e-Paper Get App
The accused, Saddam Sayyed and his deceased partner, Kavita Madar had been fighting over her alcohol addiction and had gotten into a huge fight before her death.

Thane: Man kills partner in Bhiwandi, hires ambulance to dispose of her body/ Representative Pic | Imagesbazaar

Bhiwandi police arrested a 30-year-old man near Pune who was taking his 24-year-old partner’s body to dispose of in Karnataka’s Vijayapura. The man was carrying her dead body in an ambulance after strangling her to death over her alcohol addiction on Friday, September 23.

According to the reports, the accused identified as Saddam Sayyed, was living in with his partner Kavita Madar, a resident of Vijayapura. She worked odd jobs to survive and was employed as a server in a bar.

Saddam’s family did not approve of their relationship and during the course of time, she became habitual drinker which created rift between the couple, stated a Hindustan Times report.

The report further stated that on the night previous to her killing, she came home drunk and the couple had a huge fight leading to Kavita’s death.

According to a report in Times of India, after killing Kavita, the accused called her grandmother—the only family member of hers—and told her she died in an accident. He also booked an ambulance to take her to native place.

The TOI stated that a friend of Kavita arrived at her place and got to know that accused had left for her native. They felt something was amiss and contacted the police.

The reports quoted police official saying that the team tracked ambulance number and traced location to Pune. They alerted their city counterparts who held the ambulance at a toll place and sent body for post-mortem.

The reports stated that she had died due to strangulation and the police nabbed the accused and brought him to Bhiwandi. Further probe is underway, the police said.

