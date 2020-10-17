Thane: Man kills friend who borrowed money from him for buying food

Thane: A 26-year-old man was arrested by the Thane police for killing his friend because the deceased failed to return the money borrowed for food. The incident took place at Ratnadeep Tower, Kasarwadavli, Thane.

“A few days ago, Raju Rajkaran Patel had borrowed money from Ashu Chotelal Burman, 25, for buying food. However, as he failed to return the money, it led to an altercation between them," said a police officer from Thane.

"The dispute turned violent as Burman hit Patel's head with a wooden stick, causing serious injuries. Patel was declared dead at the hospital due to major head injuries," added the official.

According to the police, following the incident, Burman was on run. "The accused was traced within two hours of the incident and was immediately arrested by the Kasarwadavli police team from Thane," informed police official. Both the accused and deceased were known to each other and was working as sanitation workers.

"A case has been registered against the accused under section 302 of Indian Penal Code. The accused was produced in the court, where he was remanded in the police custody till October 23," said Kishore Khairnar, senior police inspector, Kasarwadavli police station, Thane.