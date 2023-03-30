 Thane: Man held for sodomising teen boy in Kalyan lodge
According to a Kolsewadi police station official, the boy was attempting to hail a rickshaw in the early hours of Wednesday when the accused offered him a ride on his scooter.

A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly sodomising a 17-year-old boy in the Kalyan area of Maharashtra's Thane district, according to a police official.

"However, the man took him to a lodge, spiked his drink, and sexually abused him." "A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act for unnatural sex and other offenses," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

