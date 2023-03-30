Thane: Passenger thrashed by auto driver for refusing to pay ₹10 extra in Dombivali | Representative Image

Thane: A passenger was allegedly thrashed by an auto-rickshaw driver for refusing to pay ₹10 extra on Monday night. The incident took place at Indira Chowk in Dombivali East. The Ramnagar police have registered a case against an unknown auto driver.

According to the victim, the driver attacked him with a bamboo. The incident was caught on camera and went viral on social media. Police said, “Based on the complaint of victim Ganesh Tambe, we have registered a case against the auto driver. He has been booked and we are searching for him.”

Victim dialed emergency number but driver fled the spot immediately

“When I alighted from the auto, the driver demanded ₹40 for the ride to Tata Power House Circle. I just told him that he was overcharging me as the usual fare is just ₹30. At this, he got angry and then took out a bamboo stick from his auto and started hitting me while another auto driver tried to stop him,” Tambe informed the police.

Tambe added, “I immediately dialled police emergency number 100. However, by the time police reached the driver fled from the spot. The victim shared the registration number of the autorickshaw with the police and got admitted to a government hospital in Shastri Nagar.

A Dombivali resident Rakesh Singh “The disputes between passengers and auto-rickshaw drivers over fares are not new and they keep on happening on regular basis. However, drivers beating the passengers with bamboo was never witnessed before.”