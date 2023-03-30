 Thane: Passenger thrashed by auto driver for refusing to pay ₹10 extra in Dombivali
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Passenger thrashed by auto driver for refusing to pay ₹10 extra in Dombivali

Thane: Passenger thrashed by auto driver for refusing to pay ₹10 extra in Dombivali

According to the victim, the driver attacked him with a bamboo. The incident was caught on camera and went viral on social media.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Thursday, March 30, 2023, 01:05 AM IST
article-image
Thane: Passenger thrashed by auto driver for refusing to pay ₹10 extra in Dombivali | Representative Image

Thane: A passenger was allegedly thrashed by an auto-rickshaw driver for refusing to pay ₹10 extra on Monday night. The incident took place at Indira Chowk in Dombivali East. The Ramnagar police have registered a case against an unknown auto driver.

According to the victim, the driver attacked him with a bamboo. The incident was caught on camera and went viral on social media. Police said, “Based on the complaint of victim Ganesh Tambe, we have registered a case against the auto driver. He has been booked and we are searching for him.”

Read Also
Indore: Auto-rickshaw driver held for stealing jewellery worth Rs 2.10 lakh
article-image

Victim dialed emergency number but driver fled the spot immediately

“When I alighted from the auto, the driver demanded ₹40 for the ride to Tata Power House Circle. I just told him that he was overcharging me as the usual fare is just ₹30. At this, he got angry and then took out a bamboo stick from his auto and started hitting me while another auto driver tried to stop him,” Tambe informed the police.

Tambe added, “I immediately dialled police emergency number 100. However, by the time police reached the driver fled from the spot. The victim shared the registration number of the autorickshaw with the police and got admitted to a government hospital in Shastri Nagar.

A Dombivali resident Rakesh Singh “The disputes between passengers and auto-rickshaw drivers over fares are not new and they keep on happening on regular basis. However, drivers beating the passengers with bamboo was never witnessed before.”

Read Also
Indore: Woman delivers baby in auto rickshaw at District Hospital; driver claims negligence on...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: GMLR obstructions cleared for 2023 launch of two phases

Mumbai: GMLR obstructions cleared for 2023 launch of two phases

Thane: 55-year-old woman loses life to Covid; 4 dead in less than a fortnight

Thane: 55-year-old woman loses life to Covid; 4 dead in less than a fortnight

Mumbai: 4 held for looting tempo, one accused on the run

Mumbai: 4 held for looting tempo, one accused on the run

Mumbai: BMC’s inspection at construction sites not only solution to reduce pollution, say...

Mumbai: BMC’s inspection at construction sites not only solution to reduce pollution, say...

Mumbai: Two men posing as policemen take bribe, held

Mumbai: Two men posing as policemen take bribe, held