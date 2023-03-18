Indore: Auto-rickshaw driver held for stealing jewellery worth Rs 2.10 lakh

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An auto-rickshaw driver was arrested for stealing gold ornaments worth Rs 2.10 lakh from a woman passenger on Friday.

Chhoti Gwaltoli police station in-charge Rakesh Modi said that one Dipti Pandey had complained on March 15 that she had come to the city from Gwalior on March 1. She alighted from the bus in the Chitawad area and took an auto-rickshaw to Sarwate bus stand to catch a bus for Khargone.

She stated in her complaint that the auto-rickshaw driver had told her to sit in the driver's seat saying that there was some problem in the back seat. While taking her to the Sarwate bus stand, he managed to steal the ornaments kept in her bag. She discovered the theft when she reached home.

A police team was constituted to trace the accused. The police managed to arrest the auto-rickshaw driver named Sonu Logre from near the Railway Reservation Office. He allegedly confessed to committing the theft, and police recovered the ornaments from his possession.

The police are questioning the accused for other such crimes. Police said that the accused was earlier booked for his involvement in gambling, keeping illegal arms and other crimes.