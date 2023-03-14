Indore: Woman delivers baby in auto rickshaw at District Hospital; driver claims negligence on hospital's part

ndore: Woman delivers baby in auto rickshaw at District Hospital; driver claims negligence on hospital's part | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman delivered her baby in an auto rickshaw at the hospital campus in absence of a ward boy to receive the patient.

The woman was in extreme pain. However, when her auto reached the hospital there was no staff to receive her, alleged auto driver Madan Solanki. Wasting no time, Solanki drove the rickshaw into the hospital building where the nurses and staff took the patient inside the hospital.

"I came to drop Asha Kadam, a resident of Damodar Nagar, to the hospital. She was having labour pain and there was no ward boy, so I had to drive the vehicle inside the hospital building," he said.

Hospital claims no negligence on their part

However, hospital staff rubbished the claims and said that the woman could not reach the hospital on time and the baby's head had already come out. Due to this, the staff helped her in delivery in the auto and later shifted her to the labour room.

"The 25-year-old woman had delayed reaching the hospital. The auto driver drove to the labour room after the staff helped the patient to deliver in the vehicle to save time. Both mother and baby are safe and healthy," Civil Surgeon Dr Pradeep Goyal said.

He further added that there was no negligence on the hospital’s part and gave a written statement regarding this.