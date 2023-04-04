 Thane: Man held for kidnapping girlfriend’s 4-year-old child
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Man held for kidnapping girlfriend’s 4-year-old child

Thane: Man held for kidnapping girlfriend’s 4-year-old child

Indalkar further added, "As soon as we got this information we formed a team and arrested the accused within 12 hours."

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, April 04, 2023, 10:30 PM IST
article-image
File Photo

Thane: The Shantinagar police have arrested a man who allegedly kidnapped his girlfriend’s four-year-old child from outside her house on Monday and was preparing to flee to Nashik.

Mohammad Ali Fakir and his wife Aisha Bibi were living with their four-year-old son Ashiq Ali at Tembghar Chawl in Bhiwandi. On April 3, when Ali was not found outside the house,his mother filed a complaint at Shantinagar police station.

Shankar Indalkar, senior police inspector, said, "The accused has been identified as Ripon Vyapari (27) who had been in love with the child's mother for five years. He called the mother  and threatened to harm the child if she did not come to live with him." 

Indalkar further added, "As soon as we got this information we formed a team and arrested the accused within 12 hours."

Read Also
Thane: Duo booked for indulging in malpractice during police recruitment exam
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Zepto employee accused of ex-colleagues molestation seeks pre-arrest bail

Mumbai: Zepto employee accused of ex-colleagues molestation seeks pre-arrest bail

Mumbai: Airport runways to remain shut for 6 hours for pre-monsoon runway maintenance

Mumbai: Airport runways to remain shut for 6 hours for pre-monsoon runway maintenance

Mumbai: Expedite MUTP-3A works, CM Shinde tells Railway officials

Mumbai: Expedite MUTP-3A works, CM Shinde tells Railway officials

Bhageshwar Dham chief's remark on Shirdi Sai Baba escalates as NCP jumps in controversy

Bhageshwar Dham chief's remark on Shirdi Sai Baba escalates as NCP jumps in controversy

Mumbai Cyber Safe: 73-yr-old duped of ₹1.38 lakh buying wine online

Mumbai Cyber Safe: 73-yr-old duped of ₹1.38 lakh buying wine online