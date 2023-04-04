Thane: Man held for kidnapping girlfriend’s 4-year-old child

File Photo

Thane: The Shantinagar police have arrested a man who allegedly kidnapped his girlfriend’s four-year-old child from outside her house on Monday and was preparing to flee to Nashik.

Mohammad Ali Fakir and his wife Aisha Bibi were living with their four-year-old son Ashiq Ali at Tembghar Chawl in Bhiwandi. On April 3, when Ali was not found outside the house,his mother filed a complaint at Shantinagar police station.

Shankar Indalkar, senior police inspector, said, "The accused has been identified as Ripon Vyapari (27) who had been in love with the child's mother for five years. He called the mother and threatened to harm the child if she did not come to live with him."

Indalkar further added, "As soon as we got this information we formed a team and arrested the accused within 12 hours."

Read Also Thane: Duo booked for indulging in malpractice during police recruitment exam