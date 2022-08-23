Thane: Man held for cheating woman of Rs 5 lakh

Representative Image |

Thane: A 38-year-old man from Mumbai has been arrested for allegedly cheating a woman of Rs 5 lakh, the police said on Monday.

The suspect, Kiran Ananda Sanap, who is unemployed, took gold ornaments worth Rs 5 lakh from the victim and misappropriated the valuables, said a police officer.

The suspect had allegedly cheated some other people in Nashik, Navi Mumbai and Thane city in a similar manner, the officer said.

Read Also Swine flu on the rise in Thane; death toll reaches 14