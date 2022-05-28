e-Paper Get App

Thane: Man held for attacking cops, residents in Bhiwandi

A case has been registered against Irfan Iliaz Ansari and his wife Parvin, 40, who has not been arrested.

AgenciesUpdated: Saturday, May 28, 2022, 08:47 AM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image

A 45-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly attacking policemen and terrorising residents of in Bhiwandi, the police said. A case has been registered against Irfan Iliaz Ansari and his wife Parvin, 40, who has not been arrested.

Ansari allegedly stepped out of his house with a sharp weapon and threatened residents. When the police reached the scene, he verbally abused them and charged towards them.

Read Also
Mumbai: 20-year-old mobile thief gets caught after he replaces SIM card in stolen handset to chat...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiThane: Man held for attacking cops, residents in Bhiwandi

RECENT STORIES

French Open: Rafael Nadal vs Uncle Toni: Rafa to meet Felix Auger-Aliassime in Paris

French Open: Rafael Nadal vs Uncle Toni: Rafa to meet Felix Auger-Aliassime in Paris

Mumbai: Ola driver arrested for molesting 15-year-old girl in Goregaon

Mumbai: Ola driver arrested for molesting 15-year-old girl in Goregaon

Union minister Narayan Rane undergoes angioplasty in city hospital

Union minister Narayan Rane undergoes angioplasty in city hospital

Palghar: Mephedrone worth Rs 11.50 lakh seized from Nalasopara, two Nigerians held

Palghar: Mephedrone worth Rs 11.50 lakh seized from Nalasopara, two Nigerians held

Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Mannat' nameplate worth Rs 25 lakhs goes missing: Report

Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Mannat' nameplate worth Rs 25 lakhs goes missing: Report