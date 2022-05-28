Thane: Man held for attacking cops, residents in Bhiwandi

A 45-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly attacking policemen and terrorising residents of in Bhiwandi, the police said. A case has been registered against Irfan Iliaz Ansari and his wife Parvin, 40, who has not been arrested.
Ansari allegedly stepped out of his house with a sharp weapon and threatened residents. When the police reached the scene, he verbally abused them and charged towards them.
Read Also
Mumbai: 20-year-old mobile thief gets caught after he replaces SIM card in stolen handset to chat...
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)