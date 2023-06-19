 Thane: Man Found Lying In a Pool of Blood at His House; 4 Detained
The incident came to light on Monday morning

PTIUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 11:57 PM IST
Thane: Man Found Lying In a Pool of Blood at His House; 4 Detained

Thane: A 55-year-old man from Ambernath in Thane district of Maharashtra was brutally killed by unidentified persons in his house, police said on Monday. The incident came to light on Monday morning when a neighbour of Krishnachand Munian saw him lying in a pool of blood, an official said. 

The victim was employed with an engineering company, police said.

Four people have been detained, one of whom has said the killing was over a personal matter, Senior Inspector Ashok Bhagat said.

"The accused and victim had drinks at home after which the murder too place," he added. 

