Thane News: Euro Kids Teacher Ties 3-Year-Old Toddler To Chair, Slapped Him; Caught On CCTV | Screengrab

Thane: A shocking incident came to forth from city's Pachpakadi area wherein a three-year-old toddler was tied to a chair at his school by the teacher and beat by her. The incident happened on Saturday, June 17 and was captured on CCTV.

The student Ahan Shettigar's father, Dinesh, alleged that his son was tied and beaten by the teacher and demanded action against the teacher. He has also filed a complaint with the Naupada Police Station.

Mother Noticed Change In Behaviour

On Saturday, Ahan's mother went to pick him up from the Euro Kids School but noticed a change in her son's behaviour. His father was also stunned to see that his son did not want to go to school.

The child later reveled that he had been shouted at and beaten by his teacher--identified as Prajakta Pathare. He also stated that she had tied him to a chair.

He called the school principal Nivedita Mukherjee who claimed that the teacher had not tied him up but only held his hand. However, the CCTV footage revealed the opposite.

The footage showed the teacher slapping the toddler and tying him using a dupatta (scarf).

Principal Refused To Comment

When contacted, the principal refused to comment on the matter.

However, she told the parent that she will look into the matter and take action accordingly.

Cop Speaks

Sanjay Dhumal, senior police inspector, Naupada police station said, " Based on the complaint from Dinesh Shettigar we have registered a case against the teacher and we are further investigating the case."