Thane: Fines Of Over ₹ 4 Lakh Collected In An Hour During Surprise Check

Just in an hour, fines of Rs 4.15 lakh were collected from 367 erring motorists on Thursday when the Dombivli and Kalyan-Kolshewadi traffic department carried out a surprise inspection. Similar action was also taken on Wednesday when penalties worth Rs1.62 lakh were realised from 215 violators. The campaign focused on the main busy roads and intersections of the city.

Surprise drives to happen regularly

Kolshewadi traffic department senior Inspector Ravindra Kshirsagar said, “On Thursday, we carried out a surprise check with a force of 25 personnel in the areas of Palawa, Katai Chowk, Lodha Inner Road and Kalyan-Shilphata Road. Action was taken against bikers without helmets, talking on a mobile phone while riding two-wheelers, driving a rickshaw without wearing a uniform, etc.”

Dombivli traffic department Inspector Umesh Gitte said, “On Wednesday, 26 personnel conducted a surprise check on the busy Tilak Chowk Road in Dombivli. The action was taken against two-wheelers, rickshaws and heavy vehicles found flouting norms.” Such drives will continue regularly, said both the cops.