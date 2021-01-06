Thane: Man dies after being hit by speeding biker in Kalyan

A 51-year-old man died after he was hit by an unknown biker in Wayle Nagar area of Kalyan, officials said.

"Yogeshwar Raghunath Mishra, 51, the resident of RTO office area in Kalyan (W), was walking aside the road near the bus-stop when a speeding bike hit him from behind leading to serious injuries," said a police official from Kalyan.

"Mishra was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, however, he succumbed to major injuries while undergoing medical treatment. The incident occurred on December 2, was reported to the police station two days later," added official.

A case has been registered against the unknown accused who fled from the spot. A case has been registered under sections 279, 304 (A) of Indian Penal Code and 134 (A) of Motor vehicle act, at Bajarpeth police station in Kalyan.