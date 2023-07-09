Thane: Man Brutally Attacked With Iron Rods And Sword In Ulhasnagar Revenge Attack

Representational image | File

A 24-year-old man was allegedly attacked with iron rods and a sword by four individuals seeking revenge over past fights. The incident occurred while the victim, Kiran Suraj Gadge, was chatting with his friend near Sriram Chowk at the Rickshaw stand in Ulhasnagar number-4. Kiran, a resident of Ambernath, sustained severe injuries and is currently receiving treatment at Max Hospital in Ulhasnagar.

Inspector D.K. Kapre from the Vitthalwadi police station stated, "On Saturday, the victim Kiran Gadge was chatting with his friend on the road near Sriram Chowk at the Rickshaw stand in Ulhasnagar number-4 when four accused, namely Bholenath Jadhav, Prathmesh Jadhav, Ritik Gaikwad, and Avinash alias Poshaya Gaikwad, all residents of Bhatwadi in Ambernath, arrived on a bike and began assaulting Gadge. They carried an iron rod and sword with them, stabbing the victim on the head, hand, and thigh with the sword and striking him with the iron rod until he lost consciousness. The attackers targeted Kiran due to previous altercations, inflicting serious injuries in an attempt to kill him. The victim is currently undergoing treatment at Max Hospital in Ulhasnagar."

Kapre added, "Based on Kiran's complaint against the four accused, we have registered a case against them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and are conducting further investigations. The accused individuals have not been arrested yet, but our team will apprehend them soon."