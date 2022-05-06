e-Paper Get App
Thane: Man bites on-duty cop in Naupada; held

PTI | Updated on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 01:53 PM IST

Representative Image | PTI
A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly biting a police man in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place late on Thursday night, when a police team was patrolling the Naupada area of the city, an official said.

The police team heard music being played in the area around 12.30 am and went to investigate and started questioning people at the location, he said.

The accused Amir Sahid Khan barged in and verbally abused the police personnel. He went up to the police jeep and banged his head on the windscreen and damaged it, the official said.

When one of the constables stepped up to control him, the accused bit his finger and pushed the other policemen who were trying to pin him down, he said.

The accused was subsequently nabbed and placed under arrest, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 01:52 PM IST