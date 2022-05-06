COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.53 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on May 5 has inoculated 16,53,46,076 people.

As per the state government data, 71,411,296 individuals aged between 15 and 59 years received their first vaccine dose and 5,74,04,664 received their second dose and 1,30,002 received precaution dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1, 2021.

Similarly, 1,33,58,789 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,11,97,984 received their second dose. 14,79,655 of them received their precaution dose.

As many as 21,65,043 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose while 7,66,556 received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,358 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,90,297 of them have got their second dose. 3,69,678 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,605 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 20,00,457 got their second dose. 4,26,692 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 233 new coronavirus infections and zero pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said.

Of 233 new cases, Mumbai alone accounted for 130. Maharashtra now has 1,109 active coronavirus patients.

The state's COVID-19 case tally rose to 78,78,596, while death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,845.

The state had recorded 188 coronavirus cases and zero fatality on Wednesday.

The districts of Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Latur, Hingoli, Osmanabad, Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia recorded zero active cases.

As many as 173 people recovered since previous evening, taking the total of recovered patients to 77,29,642. The state's recovery rate stands at 98.11 per cent.

As many as 26,439 coronavirus tests were conducted on Thursday, taking the total of samples tested to 8,02,70,696.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: New cases: 233; New deaths: zero; Active cases: 1,109; Tests conducted: 26,439.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 01:16 PM IST