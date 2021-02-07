Thane: Major fire breaks out at MSED office in Khajuri

A major fire broke out at the State Electricity Distribution Company office in Thane. The incident took place in the Khajuri area of Thane district of Maharashtra in the early hours of Sunday, reported news agency ANI.
Fire tenders are present at the spot, and firefight operations are underway. Further details awaited.
On February 5, a major fire had broken out at a scrapyard in Mankhurd in which a 40- year-old fire brigade officer suffered minor injuries during the firefighting operation. The incident took place in Mandala, a slum-dominated area in the eastern suburb.
