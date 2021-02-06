Thane: City's traffic dept to organise superbike rally on Sunday

Thane: Thane traffic department is slated to hold a super bike rally on Sunday. The rally consisting of around 300 bikes will begin on Sunday morning covering various routes.

"The rally has been scheduled at around 8 am as a part of road safety programme organised by the Thane traffic department. It will be flagged off by the Thane police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar," said Traffic official from Thane.

The rally will consist of old and new models of bikes like Yamaha, BMW, Harley Davidson, Royal Enfield, Ninja, Kawasaki are among a few to name.