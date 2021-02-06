Thane: City's traffic dept to organise superbike rally on Sunday

Thane: Thane traffic department is slated to hold a super bike rally on Sunday. The rally consisting of around 300 bikes will begin on Sunday morning covering various routes.
"The rally has been scheduled at around 8 am as a part of road safety programme organised by the Thane traffic department. It will be flagged off by the Thane police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar," said Traffic official from Thane.
The rally will consist of old and new models of bikes like Yamaha, BMW, Harley Davidson, Royal Enfield, Ninja, Kawasaki are among a few to name.
"The rally will begin from court naka covering around 20 routes through major junctions in Thane City, which will continue for around 20 minutes. The citizens will be allowed to witness the rally by standing aside from the road, with security deployed by the traffic police team," added official.
Routes of rally:
Court Naka-Tower Naka-Gadkari Rangaytan-Gajanan Maharaj Junction-Teen petrol pump-Harinivas-Teen Haat Naka-Cadbury Junction-Shastri Nagar-Upavan-Kashinath Ghanekar auditorium-Khewra Circle-Tikujiniwadi-Manpada-Brahmand- Hiranandani Estate-Ghodbunder road-Kapurbawdi-Majiwada-Meenatai Thackrey junction and post office.