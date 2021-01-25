Insta influencer rides bike on BKC-Chunabhatti flyover, held

Three days after a video of a social media influencer riding a motorcycle without a helmet on the BKC-Chunabhatti connector, where two-wheelers are banned, went viral on social media, police arrested the woman and booked her under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act. The police said that the 21-year-old woman had uploaded the video on her Instagram page and had performed the stunt in a bid to shoot to social media fame. She was subsequently released on bail as it's a bailable offence.

On Friday, a video of a 21-year-old Instagram influencer, Sanjana Prasad, had gone viral on social media, where she was seen riding a motorcycle on the BKC-Chunabhatti connector where two wheelers are banned. Acting on this video, traffic police began tracing the source and identity of a woman, as well the location of the video, which was identified as Chunabhatti stretch of the connector. Accordingly, after Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Nandkumar Thakur flagged off the incident, a case was registered at Chunabhatti police station.

Deepak Pagare, senior inspector of Chunabhatti police station said that the woman was identified as Sanjana Prasad, an Ahmedabad resident, who was visiting a friend in Mumbai. Probe revealed that she was a social media celebrity, who did so for the thrill and increasing followers on Instagram. The bike she was seen riding belonged to her friend, who was also allegedly shooting the video, said sources.

After a case was registered on Sunday night, she was called in for a statement on Monday, following which she was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act. Pagare said that since it is a bailable offence, she was let out on bail soon after.