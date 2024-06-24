Thane: Maharashtra Government Takes Proactive Measures For Expanding Ghodbunder Road To Ease Traffic Congestion

Representative Image |

In a bid to ease traffic congestion, the state government is planning to widen the stretch of the Ghodbunder road between Hotel Fountain and Gaimukh village from the existing 30 metres to 60 meters to facilitate vehicular movement on eight lanes.

“The chief minister has given his in-principal approval for the road widening work which will be undertaken under the aegis of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA),” informed Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik.

Issued Face By Citizens Due To Traffic Congestion

The six-kilometre stretch of the state highway narrows down to just four lanes leading to heavy traffic congestion between both points impacting vehicular movement not just on this route but also within the Thane city and also on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway.

A team comprising Sarnaik, officials from the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) including commissioner- Sanjay Katkar, town planning officer- Purshottam Shinde, city engineer Deepak Khambit, and MMRDA officer Vinayak Surve recently inspected the site. A detailed report of the inspection will be tabled before the state government authorities for final approval following which budgetary allocations will be earmarked to ensure that the road widening work begins immediately after the monsoon season.

Notably, around four kilometres of the 9.2 kilometres proposed double-decker Metro Rail Line (No 10) will be elevated, spanning from Hotel Fountain to Gaimukh village highlighting the need for road widening work. The Metro Line-10 serves as an extension of the ongoing Metro-4 (Wadala-Ghatkopar-Thane-Kasarvadavali) and Metro-4A (Kasarvadavli-Gaimukh) projects aimed at providing seamless connectivity for commuters in the region.

“The work to widen the road from Kapurwadi in Thane is already underway. Once the stretch of road between Gaimukh and Hotel Fountain in Kashimira is expanded, around 3 meters of the road will be reserved for constructing a 10 km long cycle track which will parallelly run between Thane and Hotel Fountain,” revealed Sarnaik.