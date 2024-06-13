Monsoon Traffic Chaos: 3 Key Flyovers On Ghodbunder Road In Thane To Remain Temporarily Shut For Repairs | Representational Photo

Thane: In a piece of news which might bring inconvenience for a major chunk of commuters, three major flyovers on Ghodbunder Road at Patlipada, Manpada and Majiwada junctions might soon be closed temporarily for repair work, said a report by Times of India citing officials.

This closure is expected to inconvenience commuters travelling between western Mumbai suburbs, Gujarat, Navi Mumbai, Nashik, Pune and Thane. As a result of the closure, outbound traffic, including heavy freight vehicles, will need to be redirected onto city-bound lanes, increasing congestion.

PWD's Plan For Repair On 3 Flyovers

Ghodbunder Road currently has four operational flyovers at the Waghbil, Patlipada, Manpada and Kapurbawdi-Majiwada junctions. Repairs on the Waghbil flyover have already been completed, according to the report. The Public Works Department (PWD) plans to repair 484 meters of the Patlipada flyover, 380 meters of the Manpada flyover, and 250 meters of the Kapurbawdi flyover. The main task involves laying a fresh mastic layer to ensure a smoother ride during the rainy season. As per reports, a Rs 5.91 crore tender for this work has been approved.

The situation is particularly critical as Ghodbunder Road is the only alternative route connecting the eastern and western express highways beyond Thane. It is heavily used by motorists, transport buses and freight vehicles travelling to and from Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT). Regular commuters are concerned that the ongoing metro construction, which has already blocked some lanes on the Borivali-bound side, will make the drive even more challenging.

PWD's Initiative To Avoid Inconvenience

The PWD emphasized the necessity of these repairs to prevent further damage to the decades-old road structures during the monsoon. The Lok Sabha elections and ongoing works at Gaimukh Ghat have already delayed the repair schedule. The PWD estimated that an eight-day block will be required to complete the work. To minimise inconvenience, they plan to conduct repairs primarily at night and may prioritise the Patlipada flyover. Final scheduling will be determined in consultation with the Thane traffic police.

According to the report, Thane traffic police officials have yet to receive a formal request for traffic blocks and will ensure that any approved closures cause minimal disruption to motorists.