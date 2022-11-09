e-Paper Get App
Thane: Local train passenger injures by stone pelting near Kalwa station

The passenger was travelling without ticket. After treatment, he went to GRP police station to lodge a complaint, and was told to come on next day.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, November 09, 2022, 04:11 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: A passenger was injured due to stone pelting on local train between Thane and Mumbra railway stations on Tuesday evening. The stone first smashed the train and later hit the nose of traveller, he was later attended by government railway police.

Assistant Sub Inspector Vijay Gore, Female inspector Sonam Pathan, Ananda Pawar attended the injured. The passenger was travelling from Bhandup to Kalwa by Dombivli slow local. Near Kalwa railway station, an unspecified thing stuck like stone hit the train and later his nose.

The passenger was travelling without ticket. After treatment, he went to GRP police station to lodge a complaint, and was told to come on next day. GRP Thane is investigating the matter.

