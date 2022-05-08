Thane: KDMC to promote bicycle culture in city to create environmental awareness

The Kalyan Dombivali municipal corporation has decided to implement and also to promote cycling to create environmental awareness by avoiding pollution caused by vehicles. In an initiative the citizens who will be using bicycles regularly the civic body will honour the citizens, students and municipal officials as environmental ambassadors.

The officials and the staff of KDMC who can use a bicycle regularly to come to the office should use it on a regular basis. Also they will be encouraged to cycle to the office once a week that is every Tuesday. The institutions in the city who will promote the use of bicycles, will also be honoured as environmental warriors.

KDMC also in order to reduce traffic congestion in the area and to make the city pollution free, the civic body has undertaken this initiative.

Recently KDMC Commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi met with the cyclists in Kalyan, municipal officials and officials of the transport branch. The KDMC city engineer Sapna Koli-Devanpalli was instructed to prepare a plan for providing permanent lanes for bicycle transport in the city and deputy commissioner of property Pallavi Bhagwat was also instructed to provide 25 per cent reservation for bicycles in the parking lots available in the city and also to provide parking facilities for bicycles in the station area.

The civic body has also planned to initiate a ward wise cycle rally and cycle festival in Kalyan-Dombivali area. The cycle festival will be organized at the headquarters level on the day of International Cycle Day on 3rd June.

Vijay Suryavanshi, KDMC Chief said, " It's very important to make people aware about the importance of using bicycles for transportation. We need to create environmental awareness by avoiding pollution caused by vehicles. We will motivate the people of all ages to use the cycle for daily commute and will honor them with environmental ambassadors if they use the cycle on a regular basis."

Separate grounds for bicycle learning

Separate grounds for cycling will also be made available to citizens of all ages in the city who want to learn to cycle. Net Zero, Carbon Credit will be recorded for the increase in bicycle usage in the city each year. Prashant Bhagwat, executive engineer (Electrical) has been appointed as the Nodal Officer for this initiative. Residents of the city who have unused bicycles should donate them to KDMC.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 06:26 PM IST