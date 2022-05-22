Thane: KDMC reject 53 per cent of applications filed for Covid-19 compensation by kin's family

The Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has rejected around 53 per cent of the applications filed for the Covid-19 compensation by the kin of the COVID-19 deceased.

The civic body has appointed two officials to guide people in filling out the application and resolve their issues and get the amount credited to their accounts.

The health department will also be helping the people at a stipulated time.

Vinod Dond, In-Charge officer of KDMC said, "Till now we received 4,409 online applications for compensation out of these 1,687 have been approved while 2,370 rejected and 352 pending or sent back. One of the major reasons for the rejection of the application is due to mobile numbers not being linked to the bank accounts. The online applications are forwarded to us for verification. We call applicants for a meeting at the Acharya Aatre auditorium where the documents are verified and updated online."

The application is further approved by the district and the state before the compensation is disbursed.

The health department officer from KDMC said, "In order to provide the applicants with compensation and we have decided to guide such people who are stuck with the procedure and have not received the compensation."

The families who have applied for the compensation can also visit the website mahacovid19relief.in to check the status of the application.

One of the applicants who have applied for the Covid-19 compensation in the condition of anonymity informed, "I applied online for the Covid-19 compensation in December but till now there is no update. Whenever I check the status I get the status that successfully applied but there is no update. One of my friends who applied for it has already got the compensation. I lost my father to Covid-19."

ALSO READ Thane: One arrested for killing buffaloes in Bhiwandi

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 09:44 PM IST