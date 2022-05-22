Thane: One arrested for killing buffaloes in Bhiwandi

The Nizampur police station police officials after arresting one person involved in killing 7 buffaloes and injuring 13 buffaloes at a cattle shed in Bhiwandi on May 15 between 1:30 am to 5:30 am claimed to have solved the case of the alleged attack on buffaloes which shocked the residents of Bhiwandi.

The Nizampur police station police officials soon after receiving the tip-off that the accused will be coming to Bunder Mohalla, Khadipar to meet someone the police team laid a trap on Friday night and nabbed the alleged accused identified as Fazal Hussein Rafiq Ahmed Qureshi (20) from Kasai Wada of Bhiwandi. The police caught him while he was moving in a suspicious manner.

Naresh Pawar, senior police inspector, Nizampur Police Station said, " On May 15 we received the case regarding the killing of 7 buffaloes and 13 severely injured buffaloes so seeing the seriousness of the case we registered a case under IPC section 429 and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. We have arrested the accused Fazal Qureshi (20) now and the case is solved. The accused had a long-standing financial dispute with the cattle shed owner over the dealings and the reason in order to take revenge he attacked the buffaloes at the cattle shed. He wanted to teach a lesson to the owner of the cattle shed."

Pawar further added, "We produced the accused before a local magistrate who remanded him into police custody till May 24."

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 04:48 PM IST